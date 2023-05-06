FORT SMITH – Bryant junior Devyn Steingisser would win his second straight state discus title in helping the Hornets to a 10th-place finish, while the Lady Hornets took sixth overall at Southside High School in Fort Smith.
Steingisser had a distance of 151-10 in the discus throw for the top spot, while he also took third in the shot put with a toss of 50-5.
On the girls side, Bentonville dominated with 235 points for the state championship, while Fayetteville, (109.5), Bentonville West (75), Cabot (46), Conway (44) and Bryant (36) rounded out the top six out of 16 total teams competing.
Kylee Branch earned runner-up honors in the discus throw, with a distance of 116-4, while Zoe Wilson was third in the 400-meter dash in a time of 59.85, just a half second from the winning runner.
The 4x200-meter relay squad of Brilynn Findley, Jayla Marks, Lauren Lain and Wilson had a good showing, finishing third at 1:45.55, just 0.3 seconds from second and just over two seconds away from first-place Bentonville.
The 4x800-meter relay team of Lilly James, Eliza Parker, Lain and Taegan Herrien took a fifth place in a time of 10:04.42. The Lady Hornets also took fifth in the 4x400 with Findley, Parker, Brylee Bradford and Wilson finishing in 4:11.46.
In the triple jump, Findley was sixth with a distance of 35-5.75, while Mia Jordan (34-7.5) was ninth, Lain 11th (33-10.75) and Ariadna Flores-Isturiz (32-9.25) 15th.
Jessica Rolen also took a sixth place in the pole vault with a height of 9-0, with Flores-Isturiz tied for 11th at 8-even.
James was tied for seventh in the high jump with a height of a judged 5-0, with Brylee Bradford (4-10) tied for 10th and Herrien (4-8) 15th.
Branch was eighth in the shot put with a toss of 33-7.75, with teammate Keyonna Hunt 15th in 30-even.
In the 800, Parker was ninth in a time of 2:30.00, with Herrien on her heels for 10th in 2:30.18. James was 13th in 2:35.06. Wilson was ninth in the 200 dash in 26.06.
Brylee Bradford was 10th in the 300 hurdles in a time of 49.83, with Lain (51.30) and Ahyana Bradford (52.23) 13th and 14th, respectively.
In the 100 hurdles, Dakota McNab was 12th (16.39), Brylee Bradford 15th (16.62) and Lain 17th (17.30). Aidan Fisher was also 12th in the 1,600 in 5:59.37.
Brylee Bradford was 13th in the long jump at 16-3.75 with Lain 18th at 15-9 and Findley 21st at 15-6.
The 4x100m relay team of Jordan, Shilayah Hammond, Ahyana Bradford and Marks was 13th in 52.06.
BOYS
Bentonville also won comfortably on the boys side, taking state with 165 points. Fayetteville (128.5), Rogers Heritage (71), Rogers (53) and Bentonville West (51) rounded out the top five, with Bryant’s 30 points good for 10th out of 15 teams.
Tristen Knox was fifth in the long jump with a leap of 21-9.5, with teammate Matthew Ferguson 13th at 20-6.5.
Joshua Luster took a sixth place in the triple jump with a distance of 42-7.25, with Daniel Anderson 12th (41-0.75J), Zacharia Kertis-Jones 17th (39-3) and Gavin Momon 18th (37-4). Luster also picked up a seventh place in the 110 hurdles in 15.44, with Jayden Welch (16.36) and Matthew Nelson (16.55) 13th and 14th, respectively.
The 4x400 squad of Witcher, Sam Herring, Keigon Garrison and Knox was sixth in 3:32.22.
The 4x800m relay foursome of MJ Ferguson, Carter Cobb, Ian Cunningham and Herring was eighth in a time of 8:18.45. The 4x100 squad was also eighth, with Gabe Allen, Witcher, Daniel Anderson and Knox finishing in 43.89, just a shade over a second from first place Conway.
In the 1,600, Brandon Avila was ninth in 4:25.87, with Brady Bingaman 11th (4:39.47) and Grady Morriss 13th (4:48.77). Witcher was also ninth in the 200 in 23.14, with Keenan Latin 12th in 23.50.
In the high jump, the Hornets took spots 9-12 with Jayden Welch taking ninth with a judged 6-0, with Landon Gaston and Chico Peterson also with judged 6s, with Nasir Vinson 12th at 5-10.
Witcher was 10th in the 400 in a time of 51.75, with Garrison 14th in 53.44.
The Hornets were 11th in the 4x200 relay with Derrick Jones, Myron Thrash, Allen and Anderson finishing in 1:35.58.
Matthew Nelson took 12th in the 300 hurdles in 43.88 and Luster was 15th in 47.17. In the 800 runs, Herring was 12th (2:01.38), Cunningham 15th (2:03.41) and Ferguson 21st (2:07.25).
Anderson was 12th in the shot with a toss of 42-8.25, with Angel Vargas 13th in the 3,200 in 9:53.63. Bingaman was 20th in the 3,200 in 10:39.72.
Owen Nelson was 14th in the discus with a 117-even and Keenan Latin was 16th in the 100 dash in 11.34.
Steingisser will compete at the Meet of Champs in Russellville on Wednesday.