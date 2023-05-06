DEVYN STEINGISSER

Bryant junior Devyn Steingisser competes in the shot put at the 6A Central Conference meet last week. Thursday at the 6A State Championships, Steingisser won his second straight discus title, while also taking third in the shot. 

FORT SMITH – Bryant junior Devyn Steingisser would win his second straight state discus title in helping the Hornets to a 10th-place finish, while the Lady Hornets took sixth overall at Southside High School in Fort Smith. 

