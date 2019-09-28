Facing a rematch of the 2018 playoff Semifinal, the Bryant Hornets traveled to Fort Smith to take on the Northside Grizzlies. After putting up 165 passing yards in the first quarter alone, the Hornets rolled to 42-7 win in the 7A Central Conference opener to move to 4-0 overall, and 1-0 in conference.
“It's like we had a kid there every time,” Head Coach Buck James said. “[Our players] are very blue-collar guys. They have learned that from the guys that were here the last couple of years. Humility is something we try to teach, discipline, and living for the next play, and our kids are starting to get it a little bit.”
