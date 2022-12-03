BRYANT CHAMPS

The Bryant Hornets celebrate their fifth straight 7A state championship after defeating the Bentonville Tigers 36-7 Friday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. It was also Bryant’s 53rd straight win against an Arkansas opponent.

LITTLE ROCK – Four years and a day to when the Bryant Hornets won their first 7A state championship, they did it again under the lights of War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock – for the fifth straight time.

