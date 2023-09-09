BRYANT - Less than 24 hours after the Detroit Lions pulled off a big upset over Super Bowl champion Kansas City at the professional level, the Parkview Patriots mirrored it with a shocking win against Bryant at the high school level on the road Friday night.
The Hornets (2-1) were riding a 54-game winning streak against Arkansas opponents dating back to 2018 prior to the 28-27 loss at Hornet Stadium Friday. Bryant was also a perfect 2-0 on the young season.
“That is exactly what I expect from (Parkview),” said Bryant Head Coach Quad Sanders. “That team is better than the team we played last Friday (Christian Brothers, St. Louis). Offense, defense and special teams.
“It took us too long to adjust and took our kids too long to realize it was going to be a dog fight. It is what it is. It isn’t the end of the season. We will learn from it. We played hard in the second half. We scored seven and they didn’t score, it just wasn’t enough.”
Bryant started strong with a 76-yard touchdown pass and catch from Jordan Walker to Mytorian Singleton in the first with 8:48 left in the quarter.
The score came on the heels of a three-and-out forced by the Bryant defense to open the contest.
Parkview would answer quickly with a 70-yard TD run for the score with 7:47 left in the first. The long scamper would come on only the second play of the drive.
Both squads would continue to go back and forth as the Hornets broke the tie with a 9-yard pass and catch from Walker to Cason Trickey. Bryant led 14-7 with 4:06 still left in the first.
Hoping for a stop, the Bryant special teams would allow another big play, this time a 36-yard touchdown run to make it 14-14 with 20 seconds remaining in the quarter.
Bryant would lose one of its lockdown corners at the 5:35 mark in the second as Bryson Adamoh was carried off the field with an apparent right leg injury.
Sanders chose not to speak on the injury at this time concerning the senior’s availability the rest of the season.
“Losing Bryson didn’t hurt us as bad as I thought it would because it was a running game,” Sanders said. “They didn’t have any big plays in the half as far as running the ball in the second half.
“But losing Bryson hurts for the season. That is a lockdown corner you just don’t get back. I don’t know if he is done for the season. I don’t want to speak on that yet. Anytime you lose a player of that nature, it hurts for the whole season.”
The Hornets would fall behind a drive later as Parkview made it 21-14 on a 5-yard run for the score by former Hornet Cameron Settles with 4:51 left in the half.
With plenty of time remaining in the second, Bryant would string together a long drive before scoring on a double-handoff run from Shawn Rycraw from 14 yards away.
Unfortunately, a botched snap on the point-after try would stall the score at 21-20 Parkview with under two minutes left in the half.
Parkview, 2022’s 5A state champion, sent the visiting crowd into a frenzy on the ensuing kickoff as Jermaine Penny trucked 86 yards for the kickoff return and the 28-20 lead going into the break.
Despite the rare deficit heading into halftime, the Hornets would receive the third-quarter kickoff. A punt would follow, but the Hornets quickly reclaimed possession as the Patriots fumbled the return. Bryant would take over at the Patriots 29.
One play later and Bryant was back within one as Walker found Trickey again, this time from 29 yards away. Bryant would trail 28-27 with 9:24 left in the third.
Running the ball effectively most of the night, Parkview embarked on a clock-controlling series that played a big role in stopping Bryant’s comeback.
The drive would go 14 plays, using nearly 10 minutes of clock before ending in a turnover on downs at the Hornet 30.
Bryant, though, would be held scoreless on the ensuing drive despite getting to the Parkview 22 with 9:11 to play.
The Hornets would get the turnover they needed on the third play of Parkview’s following drive, but would quickly give it back on a James Martin fumble seconds later.
Parkview would follow with another turnover on downs, giving Bryant one last chance at a comeback with under four minutes to play.
Moving the ball well, Bryant would go cold in Parkview territory, turning the ball over on downs after Walker was forced out of bounds on a fourth-and-8 from the Patriots 33.
Parkview would all but end the game, eventually punting with 17 seconds remaining. A roughing the kicker call would send the Hornets to their first loss in nearly 60 contests.
“(Friday night) happened and was what I had been fearing all season,” Sanders said. “Lack of attention to details and consistency. That got the best of us.”
Looking at the end of the 54-game winning streak that helped build the Bryant dynasty, Sanders was not that worried about it.
“Streaks have to break one day,” Sanders said. “We just have to learn from it and get ready for the next game. If you haven’t ever lost a game you really don’t know what it feels like. It is a hard reset and let’s go back to work.”
Walker was shut down through the air for most of the night, despite finding Trickey for two passing scores in the loss. Parkview’s physical defensive line was rough on the Hornets front, causing Walker to be rushed on most throws.
“They played really hard up front and they have really good defensive lineman,” Sanders said. “But I have more confidence in this team leaving this game than I did coming into it. I hope that makes sense to people.”
The Hornets will have their off week starting Monday and will return to action at Fort Smith Northside on Sept. 22 to open 7A Central play.
“We have to do the details,” Sanders said. “We have to continue to harp on it and make sure there are no corners being cut by us or the players.”
Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. for the Hornets Week 4 matchup. The game will also be the first test in Bryant’s quest to keep its four-year undefeated conference play streak alive.