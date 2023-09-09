NICK MILLER

Bryant junior linebacker Nick Miller recovers a fumble in the Hornets 28-27 loss to the Parkview Patriots Friday at Hornet Field in Bryant. The loss snaps the Hornets 54-game win streak against instate opponents. 

BRYANT - Less than 24 hours after the Detroit Lions pulled off a big upset over Super Bowl champion Kansas City at the professional level, the Parkview Patriots mirrored it with a shocking win against Bryant at the high school level on the road Friday night.

Tags

Recommended for you