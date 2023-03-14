BRYANT BIG RED

The Bryant Lady Hornets celebrate their Big Red Series trophy after defeating rival Benton Lady Panthers 2-0 Saturday in the Big Red Classic at Lady Panther Park in Benton. Bryant snapped two-time defending 5A state champion Benton’s 67-game win streak in the process. 

BENTON – The Bryant Lady Hornets have done something no team has done since 2020 – beat the No. 1 team in the state and one of the best in the nation, rival Benton Lady Panthers. Behind junior Aly White’s pitching and some small ball magic late, the Lady Hornets snapped two-time defending 5A state champion Benton’s state record 67-game win streak with a 2-0 victory over their rivals in the Big Red Classic Saturday at Lady Panther Park in Benton. 

ALY WHITE

Bryant junior Aly White throws a pitch in a 2-0 win over Benton Saturday in the Big Red Classic at Lady Panther Park in Benton. White pitched a complete-game shutout over No. 1 Benton. 
ALYSSA HOUSTON

Benton senior Alyssa Houston throws a pitch in a 2-0 loss to the Bryant Lady Hornets Saturday in the Big Red Classic. Houston pitched well and sent 2 for 3 at the plate in the defeat, Benton’s first loss since 2020. 

 

