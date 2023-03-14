BENTON – The Bryant Lady Hornets have done something no team has done since 2020 – beat the No. 1 team in the state and one of the best in the nation, rival Benton Lady Panthers. Behind junior Aly White’s pitching and some small ball magic late, the Lady Hornets snapped two-time defending 5A state champion Benton’s state record 67-game win streak with a 2-0 victory over their rivals in the Big Red Classic Saturday at Lady Panther Park in Benton.
“It was a hard-fought game and both pitchers did an outstanding job,” Benton Coach Heidi Cox said. “Sometimes it doesn’t go your way. Our kids did good and gave us a chance. Left a couple runners on bases, hit some balls, hit them right at them and they made some plays. Now it’s time to see how you respond and battle back. I think they can breathe and have fun. It’s OK. I’d rather it happen right now than I would at the end.”
Bryant Coach Lisa Dreher added, “This is such a healthy game and such a healthy rivalry. The girls all play together, they know each other. The coaches, we all know their girls, they know our girls. We like them, but we want to beat them at the same time. Just very proud to be in this position.”
Scoreless through the first six innings of this contest with a pitching battle between White and Benton senior Alyssa Houston, the Lady Hornets (4-0) would finally get something going in the top of the seventh. Houston would hit leadoff hitter Kloie Lovell to start the inning and Lovell ended up at third after Kallee Nichols’ sacrifice bunt. Payton Stueart squeezed Lovell in to put Bryant on the board, and after Leah Hicks reached via another hit by pitch to put runners on first and second, Makalia Easterwood laid down a bunt which Houston threw past the first baseman allowing Stueart to score for the 2-0 game.
“I’m very proud of our freshman Payton of laying that down and getting that run in,” Dreher said. “That really opened things up for us.
“It was kind of unfinished last year,” Dreher said of Benton’s 4-3 11-inning win over the Lady Hornets in Bryant last year. “We needed to work on short game. It was obvious after the game last year and situations throughout the season, they (Lady Hornets) committed to getting better at that throughout the fall. It came through for us.”
With runners at second and third with one out, Houston would get out of the jam.
Benton (3-1) threatened in the bottom of the seventh when AC Mitchell reached on a one-out walk. Houston would hit a hard shot to third, which Stueart handled and forced out the runner at second, and after a walk to Emily Reed, a fly out to Hicks in right field ended it.
“Aly did a great job on the mound,” Cox said. “It’s pretty cool to hold us because we have great talent, they have great talent. Her defense did what it had to do to support her. Alyssa was fantastic on the mound, I just hate it didn’t go our way.”
White would give up five hits and three walks, striking out nine in seven scoreless, complete innings and would get out of jams throughout the game in helping the Lady Hornets to their third straight shutout.
Houston hit a one-out double in the third but White stranded the Lady Panthers, and senior Addison Davis reached on a leadoff single in the fourth, taking second on a wild pitch, but Benton was again unable to take advantage.
A one-out single by Mitchell in the fifth and intentional walk to Houston had runners at first and second, and it looked as if the Lady Panthers would score a run on senior Mallory Crosby’s single to left field, but the Benton runner rounding third stumbled and was caught for the second out. A ground out ended the frame to keep the game scoreless.
Davis reached via hit by pitch to start the sixth and reached third with two outs, but the Lady Hornets would again get out of the inning unscathed and took the lead and the eventual win the next frame.
Houston would take the tough-luck loss giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks, striking out 12 in seven complete.
Stueart led the Lady Hornets with a 2-for-3 day, adding a run and RBI, with Easterwood 1 for 3. Houston went 2 for 3, with Reed, Davis and Mitchell adding a hit apiece.
The Lady Panthers played at Greenbrier Monday and return to 5A South league action today hosting Hot Springs. With the state record win streak behind them, the Lady Panthers are ready to focus on another state championship.
“We all knew it was going to come to an end at some point,” Cox said. “Just to be able to say that we were a part of that is pretty cool. You appreciate it a little bit more when it comes to an end. It’s pretty neat. I’m excited to battle back. I think the monkey is off their back and are ready to move forward and see what happens. Just play and have a good time.”
The Lady Hornets played Jonesboro Monday to open 6A Central Conference play and head to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, for the Southwest Classic during spring break.
“We go to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, the second half of spring break and are playing the best teams in the nation,” Dreher said. “We like going there. We get better and come back for the meat of our conference.”