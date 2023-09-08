BRYANT - The Bryant Hornets (2-0) are picking up where they left off the previous five seasons as they start 2023 unbeaten through two contests.
Week 1 matched the five-time defending 7A state champion Hornets against Missouri’s No. 2 squad and back-to-back state title winner Christian Brothers (St. Louis).
With the highly anticipated tilt, Bryant would come out smelling like a rose, winning 45-31 after never trailing in the game.
“It is always a good feeling to win, especially when you are playing a team of their caliber,” said Head Coach Quad Sanders following the victory. “It doesn’t write our story or tell our fate. We still have to be able to come out and execute against everybody else.”
The Hornets are back in action tonight with yet another state champion coming to town in No. 3 Parkview - 2022’s 5A victor.
The Patriots should be well rested after enjoying an off week last Friday and are currently 1-0 after taking down Springdale Har-Ber easily, 52-21, in Week 0.
“That is a championship team,” Sanders said. “They have the recipe for success and can run the ball and play defense. That’s what you need to go out and compete for a championship. They can throw when they need to throw it and they have enough speed on the perimeter to be a championship team.”
Bryant torched Christian Brothers in the first half last week, both on the ground and through the air.
On the night, running back James Martin finished with 168 yards and two scores while backup 4-star recruit Daniel Anderson followed with nearly 100 yards himself.
Jordan Walker showed promise with 282 yards and two passing touchdowns in the win, completing 11 of 23 attempts.
Receiver Mytorian Singleton, who was not utilized a lot in the Salt Bowl, shined in Week 1 with six catches for 155 yards and two scores.
“I want to get more guys involved,” Sanders said. “We have a lot of playmakers on offense and I want all of them to have the same amount of success. But I hope those guys can consistently bring to the table what they brought last week and some other guys get some opportunities and capitalize on them, as well.”
With Bryant’s defense being as strong as it is, it will still have to deal with Parkview running backs Jaden Ashford, Cameron Settles and hybrid Monterrio Elston. The three-headed monster in the backfield busted long runs in the Patriots win over Har-Ber.
“Elston is a receiver they move around for jet sweeps and Settles is the one that has carried the load the past few years,” Sander said.
Elston led all rushers with 133 yards and two scores, followed by Ashford with 74 yards on seven carries.
Ashford is a former Bryant student that moved to Little Rock early in his career but caught the eye of the Bryant staff with how special of a player he could be during his time as a Hornet.
“I knew he was going to be special,” Sanders said. “He is very strong. Him and Settles are carrying the load. It will be a battle of who can run the ball the best, I guess.”
Patriots quarterback Eric McGehee completed 9 of 14 passes for 130 yards and two scores in the Week 0 win.
Planning to stop the Parkview offensive attack, Sanders said he needs his defense to be “assignment sound.”
“It is made to stop the run,” Sanders said. “The first thing you need to do is stop the running game. Kind of treat it like the triple options. Any play could go for big yards.”
Bryant and Parkview will square off at 7 p.m. at Hornet Stadium.