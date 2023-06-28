There is a new facility in Saline County for sports lovers. This past Friday, Summerwood Sports officially opened with a ribbon cutting and AAU games in Alexander, located off of Bryant Parkway Exit 124 (1500 Christy Lane). Built by former Big Red Stores owners and brothers David Hendrix Sr. and Doug Hendrix, another Hendrix, Benton basketball Coach Dexter Hendrix, is excited about the new construction, which is currently two gyms with more coming in the future.
Summerwood Sports in full effect
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
