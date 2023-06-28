SUMMERWOOD SPORTS

The newly built Summerwood Sports Complex Gym 1 out of currently two this past Friday before officially opening with a ribbon cutting in Alexander. 

There is a new facility in Saline County for sports lovers. This past Friday, Summerwood Sports officially opened with a ribbon cutting and AAU games in Alexander, located off of Bryant Parkway Exit 124 (1500 Christy Lane). Built by former Big Red Stores owners and brothers David Hendrix Sr. and Doug Hendrix, another Hendrix, Benton basketball Coach Dexter Hendrix, is excited about the new construction, which is currently two gyms with more coming in the future. 

SUMMERWOOD PODCAST

Former Bryant Coach Buck James, center, stands with Summerwood Podcast hosts and brothers David Hendrix Jr., left, and Dexter Hendrix. 

