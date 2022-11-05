Expectations for the 2022-2023 Bryant Hornets are lofty as the squad has lots of talent.
However, the key to how well Coach Mike Abrahamson’s team will do depends on how quick they gel and adapt.
Here’s the reason why.
“We’re young and very inexperienced as we only have one senior,” the Coach said. “I expect us to constantly grow throughout the season. I want us to be able to compete with everyone in Class 6A, and by the end of the season, be in the hunt once the state tournament begins. We want to be a legit contender for a state title.”
Abrahamson – who’s in his 13th season as coach of the Hornets – said his team has quality depth, skill, several athletic players and more size than they’ve had in years past. But he and his coaching staff is working hard to help the players mature and understand what they must do to be successful.
“Right now we don’t do the kind of things that an experienced team knows that it should do,” Abrahamson said. “But I’m confident that we will – as the season goes along.”
The Hornets will have several opportunities to learn and grow up as Abrahamson has loaded the schedule with top-notch opposition.
“That’s what we do at Bryant,” he said. “We want to play good teams. We play who choose to play us. We have a full slate of 30 games and we have tough opponents. We’re in some nonconference events where it’s likely that we’ll play some tough teams as well. We want to get better and challenge ourselves. We want to put ourselves in position to be a contender for a title because we’re battle-tested having faced great competition throughout the season.”
As for the 6A Central – once again from top to bottom – it’s going to be stout. Abrahamson expects Little Rock Central and Jonesboro to likely be the top two teams in the conference. Overall, the coach believes that it’s going to be a battle each night in the league.
“Everybody in this conference is tough,” he said. “In addition to Central and Jonesboro – there’s still Cabot, Conway, North Little Rock. It’s going to be tough in this league.”
Bryant is cognizant of what’s in the conference. But the Hornets will not be intimidated. Especially in recent seasons, Bryant has accomplished a lot and the players want to keep the tide going in the right direction.
“The players are aware of our standard at Bryant,” Abrahamson said. “We have former players that come back and talk with us. We have former players now playing college basketball. So the guys know what this program does and what we’re always capable of. I don’t get the sense that they’re shying away from it at all. But they also know that what’s been accomplished in the past doesn’t help them win this year. They have to go out and do that themselves.”
Abrahamson said that he has a nice collection of players that he’s confident will win – just as pervious Hornet teams have done.
“We’ll have two experienced players in Drake Fowler and TJ Lindsey that we probably will not have until mid-December because they’re on the football team and we expect football to make another deep postseason run,” the Coach said. “Fowler, at guard, started every game for us once he got out of football. Lindsey, in the post, once he got out of football, started almost every game.
“Darren Wallace is our only senior this year. We’ll count on him a lot. He was a part-time starter last season. Of course we have a lot of young, but talented players. Cedric Jones, Jr. has the potential to have a good year. Elem Shelby is a sophomore who can have a good year for us. RJ Young is a ninth grader that we love. Trent Ford is solid as a rock for us. Joseph Nelson was at Bryant and transferred away but he didn’t play. He has returned to Bryant this season. He’s a 6-9 junior and he’ll make a difference for us. He can block shots, rebound and score around the basket.”
Overall, the potential is there for Bryant to have another quality season as it was eliminated in round two of the Class 6A State Tournament last season. The key is how quick the Hornets can mature and fulfill their potential.
“I like this team,” he said. “I like our potential. It’s just a matter of us taking a step forward and maturing and how we approach the work we have to do. Right now, we’re young and the players don’t know what they don’t know.”
Bryant will have its Tipoff Night Monday at Hornet Arena and host Vilonia in a benefit game on Tuesday in Bryant. The Hornets will then play in the Hoopin’ 4 Hoodies tournament the following week.