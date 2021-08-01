DANIEL TAYLOR

Bryant senior-to-be Daniel Taylor putts in a golf match last year. Taylor was the top medalist at the conference tournament last year, taking third overall at state. 

After winning the 6A Central Conference Tournament last season, finishing second in state, the Bryant Hornets begin play this year beginning Monday at the Cabot Invitational. Read full season preview in Sunday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

Tags

Recommended for you