BRYANT – After Shanae Govan Williams took the head-coaching job at Coahoma Community College (Clarksdale, Miss.) recently, the Bryant Lady Hornets basketball team brought in a head coach who is no stranger to winning. Bryant made it official at the school board meeting Thursday night, hiring Eric Teague, the Melbourne Lady Bearkatz coach winning four straight 2A straight championships. 

ERIC TEAGUE

Recommended for you