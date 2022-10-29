PEYTON POTTER

Harmony Grove junior running back Peyton Potter runs for a touchdown. Potter had a big game in a 47-7 walloping over the Mayflower Eagles Friday at Everett Field in Haskell. The Cardinals clinched their first conference championship with the victory, improving to 9-0 overall.

The Harmony Grove Cardinals had a big on-field celebration following their 47-7 home win over Mayflower Friday evening.