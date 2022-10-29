The Harmony Grove Cardinals had a big on-field celebration following their 47-7 home win over Mayflower Friday evening.
The victory improved the Cardinals record to 9-0 overall. But most of all, the win gave Harmony Grove the 4-4A league title – it’s first ever – in only its first year in the conference.
“I’m proud of them. They did not lose focus of our goal,” said Harmony Grove Coach Mike Guthrie. “This group has a great work ethic and great character. I am proud of the team and what they’ve accomplished.”
Harmony Grove’s Diamond-T offense was once again a juggernaut and the defense was equally as impressive as the Cardinals physically overwhelmed the Eagles.
Harmony Grove got the lead early when Peyton Potter ran 11 yards for a touchdown. Luke McCormick’s kick made the score 7-0. Harmony Grove scored again with 3:47 left in the first quarter when Evan Jackson crossed the goal line on a 6-yard carry.
Early in the second half, Harmony Grove pulled away from Mayflower when Potter scored on a 19-yard run. The Eagles now trailed 21-0.
Later in the second period, Potter caught a 66-yard TD pass from quarterback Lane Richardson. On the play, Richardson lofted the pass high in the air. Immediately, Potter – and a Mayflower defensive back – jumped up and began to tussle for possession. Eventually, Potter won the battle snatching the ball away from the defensive back. He then ran to the end zone as the Cardinals would go up 27-0 with 9:00 remaining in the first half.
With just over a minute left until the intermission, Harmony Grove added to its advantage when Landon Matthews had a 15-yard TD run. The score was now 33-0. The Cardinals would later add to their lead when Potter found the end zone on a 51-yard touchdown run. Potter’s carry came on the final play of the first half putting the Cardinals up 40-0.
Midway through the third, Harmony Grove tacked on another touchdown when Bill Pearson scored on a 1-yard run. Following McCormick’s kick, Harmony Grove led 47-0.
With the mercy rule in effect, the Eagles finally got on the board when a backup running back found the end zone on a 2-yard run. The score was now 47-7 with 7:20 left to play. That would be the final points scored in this game as Harmony Grove cruised to the victory – claiming a league crown.
“For the players – they have Friday night, Saturday and Sunday to celebrate what we’ve done,” Guthrie said. “For us coaches, it’s right back to work Sunday so we can be ready for the players Monday, because we’re not done yet. We still have a lot of things we want to do this season.”
When asked about his team’s success, Guthrie said it’s a byproduct of talent and the players putting in the work needed to excel.
“We’ve worked them very hard since last December,” he said. “These players have good character and are very coachable. They do what we ask them to do. If they can’t do it … they’ll try to do it to the best of their ability.”
The Cardinals take the short trip to Bauxite to take on county rival Miners at The Pit to close out the regular season.