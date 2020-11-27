BRYANT — The 7A state semifinals match Friday was going to be about who could make the correct adjustments from Week 10 of the regular season when the Hornets defeated Conway 70-33 at Hornet Stadium.
With Bryant hosting Conway on Friday with a third straight trip to the 7A state finals hanging in the balance, it was clear Head Coach Buck James and company made the adjustments needed to hold Conway nearly silent as the Hornets won 56-14 to earn a trip back to War Memorial Stadium.
"I am excited for our football team," James said. "I thought our team competed very well. I thought they came out of the gate ready and really played a great half of football in that first half."
Bryant led 49-14 at the break, ensuring the clock would run the entire second half.
The Hornets will take on North Little Rock (11-1) for the third straight time as the two battle things out for the 7A crown after the Wildcats held on in a slobberknocker this week, defeating Cabot 49-42 at home. Kickoff is set for noon next Saturday.
