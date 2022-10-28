The Bryant Lady Hornets season would come to an end this past Tuesday in the first round of the 6A State Tournament at Heritage High School in Rogers. The Central No. 5 seed Lady Hornets hung, but would end up getting swept by the West No. 4 seed Bentonville Lady Tigers 3-0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-22) and finish their season at 10-14 overall.
Tigers tame Lady Hornets in 1st round
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
