AJADEN GRAY

Benton senior center Ajaden Gray, 25, puts up a shot in a game earlier this season. The Panthers would fall 60-52 to the Jacksonville Titans on the road Thursday in 5A Central Conference play.

The Benton Panthers fell 60-52 to the Jacksonville Titans in 5A Central Conference play Thursday night in Jacksonville. Read full story in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 