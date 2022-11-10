Harmony Grove junior quarterback Lane Richardson looks to pass in a 14-7 loss to rival Bauxite in the Saline County Showdown last week in Bauxite. The Cardinals have the 4-4A No. 1 seed and host the Bald Knob Bulldogs in the 4A state playoffs first round on Friday in Haskell.
The Harmony Grove Cardinals (9-1) suffered their only loss of the season last week at rival Bauxite, slipping 14-7.
Coming in, the Cardinals were unbeaten and riding the high of the first conference title in program history stemming from their win over Mayflower a week prior.
The victory also won the Cardinals the No. 1 seed in the 4A playoffs.
“We talked about the loss Monday and it is what it is,” said Head Coach Mike Guthrie. “I knew going in it would be tough after winning the conference championship the week before. That’s behind us. We have our conference championship and the No. 1 spot. We have earned the right for someone to come to our place.”
The Cardinals welcome Bald Knob (3-7) to Everett Stadium on Friday as they continue their magical season into the postseason.
Bald Knob lost badly to end the regular season after winning back-to-back games to make the postseason.
“They are big up front and their offensive and defensive line have nice-sized kids,” Guthrie said. “We are looking forward to a really good game.”
The postseason gives many teams the opportunity to see a new squad different from the norm. For Guthrie and company, the head Cardinal said there really is not a 4-4A team that resembles Bald Knob.
“They have good size, but they don’t match the skill of the Mayflowers and others like that,” Guthrie said. “It is kind of hard to compare them to teams in our conference. It’s a challenge and a battle and anything could happen when you get here.”
Against the Miners, Harmony Grove had one of its worst games of the season, gaining 165 yards from scrimmage while allowing 238.
Two fumbles in the game as well turned out to be costly, including the final turnover at the 1-yard line with two minutes left in the game.
Landon Matthews led the Cardinals with 58 yards and a score on 17 carries.
Friday’s playoff tilt will be the first in five years for the Cardinals.
“We are finally in Week 11 again. It seems like a decade but it’s been five years,” Guthrie said. “So we are excited to be back in Week 11.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The victor will take on the winner of Gosnell and McGehee next week.