LANE RICHARDSON

Harmony Grove junior quarterback Lane Richardson looks to pass in a 14-7 loss to rival Bauxite in the Saline County Showdown last week in Bauxite. The Cardinals have the 4-4A No. 1 seed and host the Bald Knob Bulldogs in the 4A state playoffs first round on Friday in Haskell.

The Harmony Grove Cardinals (9-1) suffered their only loss of the season last week at rival Bauxite, slipping 14-7.