FAYETTEVILLE - Arkansas’ secondary will have a different look this fall with new coaches, a defensive coordinator in his first year with the program and several players who weren’t with the team in 2022.
One of the new additions is senior transfer safety Alfahiym Walcott from Baylor. Walcott, 6-2, 215, earned Second-Team All-Big 12 honors from the Associated Press and Pro Football Network in 2022. He transferred to Arkansas at midterm, but an injury kept him out all spring. Sam Pittman is pleased to have him on the field this fall whether it’s at safety or the Hog (nickel) position.
“He actually got to do some things in the summer, but I tease, I walk up the players and ask ‘Who is this 13, who is this guy?’” Pittman said. “Because he’s been here, he just hasn’t had the opportunity to practice. He’s a really good kid and works really hard. We’re awfully glad that he’s on our team. We’re glad he’s back and healthy.”
Last spring you stated he might play the nickel, but is he going to be that or safety?
“Well, I think if we had our druthers, we’d probably play him at boundary safety, but I think he’s probably going to have to play both,” Pittman said. “He’s going to have to play Hog and safety. We’ll find out how our five mesh around Pooh (Paul) and those guys, the best five that we can go out each game with.”
Walcott started his career at Butler County (Kan.) Community College in 2018 when he redshirted. He played for them in 2019 and had an outstanding season. He signed with Baylor where he played from 2020-2022.
Walcott played 46 games at the two schools combined. He had 186 tackles, 124 solo, 15 for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles, seven interceptions and 27 pass breakups.
Paul is an outstanding linebacker who returns as the leader at that position. Walcott has caught his eye as well.
“Al is just a great individual,” Paul said. “He’s just got great, high character and things like that. But on the football field as far as the aspect, he’s fast and he’s got great instincts. Like he said, he’s just a vocal leader. He wants things done to the standard. He wants to exceed the expectations of our coaches, which I like. He’s a natural-born leader, we can see that. He’s just a fast, physical-type guy and I like him back there.”
On Monday following practice, Deron Wilson, who is one of the two defensive back coaches, had praise for Walcott.
“Another impressive guy,” Wilson said. “You can tell he’s played a lot of snaps before. When he communicates he’s loud. He’s confident. He flies around. He’s a hitter. He can cover. Walcott, Al, he’s a great addition. Glad to have him back.”
Wilson mentioned what he and the staff looked for in the transfer defensive backs, including Walcott, they added since taking over.
“The first thing we looked for is fit,” Wilson said. “Would they fit our room? Could they fit in with the guys? Could they meet the standard of, ‘Hey, the expectation is 100 percent every single day?’ The next thing when we were looking, like okay, we do need some older guys, or if we had a young guy that was a really good high school player or older guy that made plays in college, that’s the two things we were looking for.”
Walcott and the other transfer defensive backs have also caught the eye of talented cornerback Dwight McGlothern.
“I just saw energy,” McGlothern said. “I just saw some dudes willing to play and go out there and bust their butts. They want to get out there and they want to make their name. They want to go to the next level, and I feel like that’s what we need in our room.”
Arkansas opens the season on Saturday, Sept. 2, in Little Rock at 3 p.m. against Western Carolina.