ALFAHIYM WALCOTT

Razorback senior defensive back Alfahiym Walcott, 13, from Wilmington, North Carolina, works on his pass coverage during practice Sunday morning at the Willard & Pat Walker Pavilion in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE - Arkansas’ secondary will have a different look this fall with new coaches, a defensive coordinator in his first year with the program and several players who weren’t with the team in 2022.