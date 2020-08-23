It wasn’t a great start to the season for the Benton Panthers football team after making the title game in back-to-back years. The Panthers would fall 45-21 to the Little Rock Christian Warriors Friday night in a benefit game to open the season.
The game didn’t start well for the Panthers either as they turned it over on the first play of the game, which ultimately led to LRC running back Jayvean Dyer-Jones’ 7-yard touchdown run for the early 7-0 lead with 11:11 left to go in the first quarter.
“It was not a pretty night for us,” Benton Coach Brad Harris said. “We didn’t take care of the football real well. We were really inconsistent. We haven’t done near as much this summer and have had less practice time with everything, but we didn’t take care of the ball on offense and defensively didn’t tackle well.”
The Panthers did respond on their next offensive series with a 16-play, 70-yard drive capped by sophomore running back Donovan Pearson’s 1-yard plunge into the end zone for the 7-7 game at the 8:33 mark.
But, the Warriors didn’t waste time as senior quarterback Colin Cooper found a wide open Eli Cooper for a 70-yard bomb on the first play of the next series to put LRC up 14-7.
It was a defensive battle the next four series as three punts and a turnover on downs ensued, but another Benton turnover would lead to more Warrior points. Benton senior quarterback Garrett Brown found junior receiver Cameron Harris for a 2-yard gain, but Harris fumbled and Dyer-Jones capped a 5-play, 50-yard drive with a 27-yard TD.
Benton again responded the next series. Aided by 12- and 39-yard receptions by senior Jordan Parham, Pearson capped the drive with a 10-yard TD run for the 21-14 LRC lead early in the second quarter.
Warriors kicker Isaiah Hankins kicked a 34-yard field goal to put LRC up 24-14 and the turnover bug came back to bit Benton again as Brown was picked off on the next series. The Warriors used an 8-play, 63-yard all run drive capped by Dyer-Jones’ 29-yard scamper down the sideline for the 31-14 lead.
The Panthers would score again on its next series. A 38-yard screen pass to junior Andre Lane put Benton at the LRC 32-yard line, a 12-yard gain by Lane on third-and-10 put Benton at the 20 and four plays later Lane would run it in from 5 yards for the 31-21 Panther deficit with 4:46 left in the half.
Benton wouldn’t score the rest of the way, though, as the Warriors tacked on another TD after a 13-play, 70-yard drive capped by a 6-yard Cooper passing TD for the 38-21 score at the half.
“They attacked the ball well and didn’t turn it over,” Harris said of LRC They played better than us. A shaky start, but it’s a starting point for us. We’ve got a lot of new faces and it’s a tool to evaluate our guys with.”
It’s not like the Warriors aren’t a good team, though. According to maxpreps.com, Benton is ranked seventh overall in Arkansas, with LRC right behind them at eighth. Just like the Panthers, the Warriors also made the title game last year, falling to Pulaski Academy in the 5A championship.
“They’ve gone deep in the playoffs,” Harris said of LRC. “They’ve won it and went to the finals. They’ve been in the same situation we’re in but they’ve actually won one. They’re a very competitive team every year and they’re going to be that way again this year.”
Brown finished 20 of 36 passing with 218 yards and an interception in the first half. Lane had eight catches for 95 yards, running twice for 12 yards and a TD. Harris had seven receptions for 62 yards and Parham three for 58. On the ground, Pearson ran eight times for 47 yards and two TDs.
For LRC, Dyer-Jones ran for over 130 yards and three TDs in the first half, with junior running back Brian Gittens going 12 for 79.
Panther junior Casey Johnson, who led Benton with 892 yards with 12 TDs last season, didn’t play on Friday.
“We kept Casey out,” Harris said. “He got dinged up the week before and we’ve just had him real limited with everything he’s doing. We just wanted to make sure he was full-go. We’re being conservative with him. He’s a little sore and we didn’t want to take a chance. We know he’s our No. 1 running back and we want him ready for Bryant.”
Starting senior kicker Bryan Araujo was also held out due to a stomach bug, but sophomore kicker Lucas Wilbur hit all three of Benton’s extra points. Sophomore running back Jamarius Morgan was also held out due to a knee injury.
Benton will make this season official on Saturday when they take on rival Bryant Hornets in the Salt Bowl at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.