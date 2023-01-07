BRYANT – The Bryant Hornets football program has become one of the hottest recruiting spots for universities across the state and country.
With a fifth straight state championship run in 2022, recruiters have kept the phone lines hot in Saline County, especially the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.
With dozens of seniors looking at the next chapter from this past year’s team, twins Malachi and Miguel Graham have secured their fate with the Bears as they stay close to home.
“It is a great opportunity for both of them,” said Bryant Head Coach Buck James. “It will be great for their mother, for sure, because she will get to go to one game and see both players.”
The Graham brothers played a crucial role for the Hornets the past several seasons, earning starting roles on defense and performing well.
“They have played well for us and played well in big games,” James said. “They played big in every big game we had. They are great players and going to be missed. They were great teammates and were guys that did it all the right way.”
Malachi Graham served as the team’s punter and kickoff specialist while also holding down starting roles in the secondary and, at times, linebacker for the Hornets.
On the season, he finished with 47 tackles, including six for loss. He also snatched and interception in the state title game that was returned for a crucial score for his lone pick on the year. In coverage, Malachi collected nine pass breakups and a forced fumble as well.
Malachi, who was named 7A/6A Farm Bureau Defensive Player of the Year last month, became a household name in the 2021 state championship win against Fayetteville when he was named most valuable player for his performance.
The then-junior kept Fayetteville pinned back with his punting leg, but also made one of the plays of the game with a blocked field goal scoop-and-score that went 68 yards for the touchdowns.
“He is going to be a guy that can play safety and also walk down in the box and play in the run game,” James said. “There are a lot of positions he can play. It’s not too hard to find a position for a player that can play the game.”
Miguel, too, shined in coverage, adding six pass breakups and a forced fumbled to go along with his 26 tackles in 2022.
“He is a true corner,” James said. “Those guys are hard to find. He has good length and is able to tackle in space. There is a commodity for guys that are 6-feet-1 that can run.”
James and the Hornets staff has become accustomed to training a new defense each year and 2023 will be no different as they graduate more of its secondary and line.
“It is always difficult,” James said. “Two years ago, when these guys were sophomores, we were replacing a whole new unit. It is part of the process and the cycle. That’s part of high school football. You are going to lose a lot of starters every year and you have to reload. It is the next-man-up mentality.
“It is always a process for the next seven guys to go through and be a part of a program that knows how to win.”