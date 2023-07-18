CONWAY – The Bryant Junior Black Sox started the 17U Junior American Legion State Tournament 3-0 in pool play in Hot Springs and made the final eight, which they handled the Greenwood Yardgoats 8-3 this past Friday in Conway. The Jr. Sox got up big on Mountain Home (MacLeod), a team they beat 5-0 in pool play, taking a 9-0 lead after two and a half innings. But, Mountain Home would come back to beat Bryant 12-11 in Saturday’s semifinals, ending the Black Sox’s season. MacLeod fell 11-1 to Lake Hamilton in Sunday’s championship game in Conway. 

BLACK SOX LOGO

