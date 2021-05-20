DILLON BOSLEY

Benton junior Dillon Bosley, left, competes in a match against the Bryant Hornets earlier this season. The Panthers fell 4-0 to the Van Buren Pointers in the 5A state semifinals this past Saturday.

The Benton Panthers soccer team's season came to an end in the semifinals of the 5A State Tournament recently. Read full story in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 