FINLEY VANHOOK

Benton sophomore Finley Vanhook chips in a match earlier this season. Vanhook shot a career-low score of 77 leading the Lady Panthers to a second-place finish at the Bryant Invite Tuesday at Hurricane Golf & Country Club.

Benton sophomore Finley Vanhook destroyed her career previous low score leading the Lady Panthers to a second-place finish, while the Benton boys took third in a very competitive match Tuesday at the Bryant Invitational at Hurricane Golf & Country Club. Both the Bryant boys and girls would take fifth.

ELIAS PAYNE

Benton sophomore Elias Payne putts in a match earlier this season. Payne led the Panthers with a 1-over 73 Tuesday at Hurricane Golf & Country Club Tuesday.