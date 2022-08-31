Benton sophomore Finley Vanhook destroyed her career previous low score leading the Lady Panthers to a second-place finish, while the Benton boys took third in a very competitive match Tuesday at the Bryant Invitational at Hurricane Golf & Country Club. Both the Bryant boys and girls would take fifth.
Overall for the girls, Conway took the team title with a score of 253, while Benton (292) edged El Dorado (293) for runner-up honors. Mount St. Mary (296) and Bryant (347) rounded out the top five.
Shooting her previous career-low of 89 at Longhills Golf Course in Benton last week, Vahook put up a 5-over 77 on Tuesday at Hurricane, besting her previous low by 12 strokes and taking third overall in Tuesday’s match behind Cabot’s Emerson Doyle (73) and Conway’s Yinyoe Yang (74).
“I was proud of Finley,” Benton Coach Mark Balisterri said. “She had a definite career day. She told me she had eight one-putts. She had three birdies. She just had a great day at a lot tougher course than Longhills.
“I’m hoping she’s turning a corner on her game. She just had a lot of confidence. A 77 is like top 10 in the state score.”
Vanhook tied teammate and one of the best golfers in the state, freshman Paxton Lane, who had an off day.
“She was giving Paxton a hard time because she tied him,” Balisterri said. “It was a lot of fun.”
Rounding out the scoring for Benton was freshman Dillon Adams, shooting a 105, and sophomore Addison Glaze, who came in with a 110.
For the Lady Hornets, senior Haylie Horn was just a stroke away from matching her previous career-low of 93 last week at Longhills, shooting a 94 on Thursday.
“I am very proud of the way Haylie is playing right now,” Bryant Coach Casey Mattox said. “I knew she could play like this and I think she finally sees her potential.”
Bryant senior Layten Goudy shot a 124 and junior Jules James a 129 to round out the Lady Hornet scoring.
The Conway boys, too, would take the team title with a score of 301, with Cabot just two strokes behind at 303. Benton was not far behind with a 307 for third. Catholic was fourth with a 328, while Bryant and El Dorado were tied for fifth, both shooting 329s.
It was a very competitive match as 20 golfers shot a sub-80 score with Baptist Prep’s Preston Nesterenko winning medalist honors with a 2-under 70, with Cabot’s Hank Weaver even par with a 72.
Benton sophomore Elias Payne took third, tying a career-low of 1-over 73 to lead the Panthers.
“Elias shot lights-out,” Balisterri said. “He just grinded it out. I ask him before matches what he’s going to shoot that day and he usually he says, ‘I’m going to shoot a 67, 68.’ He didn’t tell me a score. He told me, ‘I’m going to tell you what I’m going to do today, I’m going to hit it in the middle of the fairway, hit it on the green and make pars.’ That’s what he did. If he’ll do that and not try to overdo it, he’ll shoot around par golf.”
Lane and sophomore Mason McDaniel would both shoot 77s, with sophomore Maddox Davis rounding out Benton’s scoring with an 80. Senior Eli Cowden would shoot an 81.
It was Lane’s worst outing of the season. One of the best golfers in the state with a 69.8 scoring average before Tuesday, Lane struggled, especially at the outset with a 7-over at the turn. But, Lane would shoot 2-under on the back nine.
“Paxton struggled and I think it was a good thing for him to put things back in perspective,” Balisterri said. “Any given day you may not have your stuff. He shot 2-under on the back (nine) and made his score respectable.”
Bryant senior Alex Skelley led the Hornets with a 77, which was the fifth out of the last six matches for him to shoot sub-80.
“Alex is playing some of his best golf right now,” Mattox said. “He’s only been playing for two years, and if he learns a little more course management, he will be competing for the top spot at all our tournaments. It has been awesome to see his game improve.”
Senior Tyler Pinney followed with an 82, while junior Logan Geissler and senior Reid Catton both shot 85s.
Playing as Bryant’s second team in the match, sophomore Sam Campos shot a career-best 89, with fellow sophomore Logan Ayers shooting a 93, also a career-low. Freshman Preston Curtis shot a 103, freshman Rex George a 109 and junior Logan Grantham a 116.
The Benton and Bryant girls play next on Thursday at Longhills, while all teams play in North Little Rock next week on Tuesday at Burns Park Golf Course.