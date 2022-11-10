LAUREN LAIN

Bryant senior Lauren Lain puts up a shot in a 52-50 loss to Vilonia in a benefit game Tuesday at Hornet Arena. Lain led the Lady Hornets with 18 points in the loss.

The Bryant Varsity Girl’s Basketball team lost a close benefit game against the Vilonia Eagles 52-50 on Tuesday night at home at Hornet Arena. Senior Lauren Lain led the Hornets in scoring with 18 points. Junior Brilynn Frindley had a strong outing as well, scoring 16 points.