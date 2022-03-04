ALYSSA HOUSTON

Benton junior Alyssa Houston, 32, takes a shot in a game earlier this season. Houston finished with 10 points and nine rebounds in a 46-35 loss to Vilonia in the first round of the 5A State Tournement.

The Benton Lady Panthers fell 46-35 to the Vilonia Lady Eagles in the first round of the 5A State Tournament in Sheridan Thursday. Read full story in Friday's The Saline Courier.

