KYLE VOCQUE

Bauxite senior Kyle Vocque, right, holds up the 215-pound bracket for the 4A State Wrestling Tournament he won this past weekend at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock. 

Bauxite senior Kyle Vocque won the 4A State Wrestling Championship this past Saturday at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock. Competing in the 215-pound division, Vocque defeated Shiloh Christian’s Andrew Dawson by a 3-1 decision in the final to claim the state title.

