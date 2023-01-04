BAUXITE – After a 7-4 season, including a three-game win streak to close the regular season, the Bauxite Miners placed two players on the All-State team, with a bevy of other Miners earning All-Conferencer accolades. Senior linebacker Kyle Vocque and sophomore athlete Marcus Wimberly took those All-State honors.
Vocque, Wimberly earn All-State
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
