FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas Freshman Jordan Walsh and No. 8-seed Arkansas will take on No. 4-seed UConn on Thursday night at 6:15 p.m. in the Sweet 16 and televised on CBS.

JORDAN WALSH

Arkansas freshman Jordan Walsh, 13, defends during a 73-63 win over Illinois in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa. Walsh has been an X-factor for the Razorbacks going into this Thursday’s Sweet 16 battle against the UConn Huskies in Las Vegas. 

 

