KYREE WATKINS

Benton senior Kyree Watkins is joined by his mother, Jaketa McClure, Wednesday after signing with the Bethel College Threshers Wednesday in Benton. 

Benton senior lineman Kyree Watkins signed to play for the Bethel College Threshers Wednesday in Benton. Read full story in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

