Bryant junior Aly White pitched a three-inning no-hitter in a 22-0 victory over the Central Lady Tigers in 6A Central Conference play Tuesday in Little Rock. White was just a hit by pitch away from a perfect game as she struck out seven in three innings and also hit a home run while going 2 for 4 with three RBIs at the plate.
White no-hits Tigers in rout
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
