GAVIN BRUNSON

Bryant senior Gavin Brunson, 22, competes in a 58-50 loss to the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats on the road Tuesday in 6A Central Conference play. 

The Bryant Hornets and Lady Hornets would get swept by the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats Tuesday in 6A Central Conference action. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

