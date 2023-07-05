BAUXITE – Earning All-State honors and being named as an All Arkansas Preps Underclassman on defense, Bauxite Miner junior-to-be Marcus Wimberly has seen his stock go way up of late, receiving several Division I offers, including from his hometown Arkansas Razorbacks, to play football at the next level.
“Having the opportunity to play at the Division I Power 5 level has always been a dream of mine,” Wimberly said. “Playing at the University of Arkansas was also a huge dream because me and my family all grew up Hog fans, watching the Hogs on Saturday. Everything was Razorbacks.”
Not only have the Hogs offered, but so have the Michigan Wolverines, Memphis Tigers, UAPB Golden Lions, Sam Houston State Bearkats and UT Martin Skyhawks, while Wimberly also said Oklahoma State, Tennessee and Kansas State are keeping in touch.
“We’ve kept up with Coach Jim Harbaugh a little bit because he’s a legendary coach,” Wimberly said of the Michigan coach. “Getting these offers from Arkansas, a dream come true, Michigan is a huge deal. It all means a lot and I’m so grateful for the position God has placed us in with this wonderful opportunity.”
What makes Wimberly’s story even more special is the Miner for life has been going to Bauxite games since he was 2 weeks old. In fact, he watched his father, Tommy, play for the Miners when dad was an All-State linebacker for Bauxite, and was with Tommy and his mom, Kayla, at Bauxite’s senior night when he was just a year old.
“I’m just super proud for him to carry on the tradition of Miner pride and what it means to be a Bauxite Miner,” Tommy Wimberly, married to Kayla for 17 years now, said of his son. “Looking inside out with the backstory of our situation when I was in high school where it came full circle to where we’re at now. He’s prospering and flourishing as an athlete and human being. That’s so cool. It is so cool to sit back and watch. I’m just so glad we are here in Bauxite. Who knew we would be here 17 years ago in this position. It really means so much that he can put on that jersey and helmet on Friday nights and represent our community, even better than I did when I was coming through. It’s a big deal.”
Marcus concurred with dad on carrying the torch for the Miners.
“Tradition and culture is one of the biggest things to me,” the younger Miner said. “It definitely means a lot to show what it means to be a Miner for Miner Nation. Playing there on Friday nights is a big deal. There’s nothing like playing at The Pit. To be able to say I have All State and representing the city well, and my last name. I grew up where you don’t disrespect the last name. It definitely means a lot to show what it means to be a Miner.”
Wimberly, 16, has definitely been showing out in earning those previously mentioned honors and has turned college coaches’ heads with a 4.37 40-yard dash time with his 6-1, 180-pound frame. It’s even more impressive he’s received those offers before his junior year began.
“We kind of just go with the head down approach and take everything with a grain of salt,” Tommy explained. “I know he’s really pumped. He’s worked really hard in the offseason. He’s very deserving of it. Other than just being a good athlete, he’s a fantastic human being. That’s all I care about, really. If all this stuff was to go away, that’d be fine with me as long as he’s a fantastic human being, good teammate, a good friend, and good Christian young man, that’s really the only thing that concerns me.
“I’m really pumped and proud because for a long time we weren’t sure if an offer would come. We just took the approach of work you butt off and hope something happens. He’s reaping the reward now.”
Marcus was having a banner sophomore season, both offensively and defensively, for the Miners. He was leading Saline County with 28 catches and 476 receiving yards, adding two touchdowns, while also getting 31 tackles and three interceptions as a defensive back, returning two for TDs. But, Wimberly would be forced into the quarterback role when senior Hunter Ferrell was lost to the season due to injury.
“It’s that next-man-up mentality,” Marcus said. “We don’t have another quarterback so when Hunter went down with that injury, it was devastating to not only our team, but emotionally for us guys. I knew I was the next guy up so I just stepped in that spot. At the end of the day, I love receiver, I love DB, but whatever it takes to win, I’m going to do and do it to the best of my abilities.
“I didn’t get to play a whole lot of defense when I got moved to quarterback. I probably would have put up a little better numbers on defense, but I wasn’t allowed to play the whole second half of the season.”
Wimberly would finish the season leading the Miners in rushing, going for 793 yards and nine TDs, while also passing 29 of 57 (51 percent) for 235 yards.
While Marcus filled in nicely on offense, Tommy, the defensive coordinator for the past two seasons and Bauxite coach for eight years, lost a key contributor on the back end.
“And then we had to take him off defense. What the heck,” Tommy joked. “We just want to do whatever’s best for the team and with him being one of our biggest options on offense, we didn’t want to wear him out too much. I think it worked out. He’s conditioned himself more this year so if he had those roles again, he would be in better shape to do that.
“I don’t really get to coach him on an individual basis, which might be a good thing. I coach linebackers and he’s always been in the secondary. I’ve never really had that dad/coach relationship. I’ve always had the opportunity to be dad. When I have to be coach, it’s pretty easy because he’s such a high I.Q. kid. He’s basically like a second coach on the field.”
The good news is that Marcus may not have to play quarterback too much this upcoming season as a transfer QB has come in to take the bulk of under center duties, allowing Wimberly to focus on terrorizing defenses from several positions, as well as doing the same to offenses from his DB spot.
“He’s kind of our Swiss Army knife,” Tommy said of his son. “He’s capable of doing a lot of different things. The good thing is if he doesn’t have to take snaps at quarterback, people don’t have to just hone in on him. Having him at different positions makes defenses a little more nervous.”