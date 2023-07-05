MARCUS WIMBERLY PASSING

Bauxite Miner Marcus Wimberly looks to pass in a game last season. Wimberly has six Division I offers so far as he is carrying on the Miner Position. 

BAUXITE – Earning All-State honors and being named as an All Arkansas Preps Underclassman on defense, Bauxite Miner junior-to-be Marcus Wimberly has seen his stock go way up of late, receiving several Division I offers, including from his hometown Arkansas Razorbacks, to play football at the next level. 

MARCUS WIMBERLY 2 WEEKS

Kayla, left, and Tommy Wimberly hold 2-week-old Marcus Wimberly at a Bauxite Miners game 16 years ago. Marcus has received six Division I offers to play football at the next level, including one from the Arkansas Razorbacks. 
MARCUS WIMBERLY 1

Tommy Wimberly holds 1-year-old son Marcus Wimberly with wife Kayla by their side at The Pit in 2007.