The Bryant Lady Hornets will enter a new era this season.
Shanae Williams takes over as coach. Williams – a native of Crossett – was previously the head coach at Magnolia where she led that program to success.
“I’m excited about this opportunity,” she said. “We’re building a great culture. I truly respect everything Coach (Brad) Matthews did with this program over the past 13 years. The program accomplished a lot under his leadership and I’m eager to build upon it and add my twist to it.”
Williams wants the Lady Hornets to give Bryant fans a reason to be engaged and excited to see every game they play.
“I want us to present a product that the community can be proud of,” she said. “We’re going to hang our hat on defense, being tough and being relentless. Mental toughness is important. My expectation for this team is to never lay down. We want people to know that when they play us, that we’re going to be tough, resilient, and most of all that we play as a cohesive unit.”
Williams herself played for Delta State University – where she became the 2013-2014 Great South Conference Defensive Player of the Year. She has worked hard to instill a similar focus on defense into the Lady Hornets.
“We’re going to be an aggressive team,” Williams said. “We’re going to play man-to-man. We’ll play some zone. But we will trap out of it. I’m not a fan of sitting back and letting our opponents do what they want to do offensively. So we’re going to use our athleticism, speed and length to be the aggressors defensively.”
Having played, and excelled, in college basketball during the past decade has helped Williams connect with the Lady Hornets – as most high school student-athletes are intrigued by the idea of playing collegiately.
“Me being able to tell the players what it will take to get to the next level of ball, and to do it successfully, has helped us develop an even stronger rapport,” she said.
One of the things that Williams admires about the Lady Hornets is their commitment to basketball.
“These girls really love basketball,” she said. “They’re gym rats. They truly love the game.”
It’s one thing to enjoy the game. It’s another to also be good at it. The Lady Hornets have a collection of talented players who can present problems for their opponents.
“Brilynn Findley (Bryant’s returning leading scorer after All-Stater Parris Atkins graduated and is playing at UCA) is one of the best point guards in the 6A Central,” Williams said. “She’s electric. She’s smart, gritty, and one of the fastest players I’ve seen on the ball. Her being able to get into the lane will be essential for us. Natalie Edmonson is a senior who can shoot the lights out. She’s built on her game. Most people expect her to just shoot, but we’re challenging her to put the ball on the floor and drive to the rim. Plus, she’s a great leader for us.
“Lauren Lain is a senior who has picked up some college offers over the past couple of months. She’s going to be the motor for this team. Lauren is long, athletic, loves to play defense. We’re going to put her as the leader of the pack for us defensively. Emileigh Muse is a senior who can shoot and I’m confident she’ll do a good job of protecting the lane for us. At 6-foot we’re challenging her to play solid defense and protect the rim for us. Austyn Oholendt is going to be a game-changer for us. She’s one of the most skilled players I’ve seen. Also, the confidence in her game is a bonus. She can score in half-court and transition. I want us to look for transition opportunities as we have good perimeter shooters and good slashers. We’ll want to play an up-tempo style of ball. We want to attack in transition.”
Regardless of what style the Lady Hornets play, they’ll be tested. The 6A Central is stacked once again. But in nonconference play, Bryant will face quality competition as well.
“Maumelle will be a tough game. Sylvan Hills will present a challenge. We’re playing Lake Hamilton – which is going to be good. Nashville is coming to our Hornet Classic. Although they’re 4A, they can compete with anybody in the state. Marion is also a good program and they’re coming to our classic as well. So we’re going against good teams during our nonconference season.”
Ultimately, Williams wants this team to use its ability to not only make the community of Bryant proud, but to also embrace the idea of never backing down from a challenge. The coach strives to prepare her squad for life outside of basketball. Williams has emphasized to the team that the proper mindset can help them overcome adversity. She wants the Lady Hornets to use a never-say-die mentality to defeat tough teams and any tough challenges that may arise off the court.
“I feel like we’re the underdogs,” the coach said. “Everyone knows that this conference is tough. Everybody talks about how good Conway is, North Little Rock, Central is usually good – I want the girls to understand that giants do fall. If we work together, compete on a nightly basis, anything can happen. I want them strive for excellence. I want them to understand that when we get on the court, we’re going to battle. That willingness to battle giants translates to life. Tough times will come. However, you have to be willing to battle and overcome the difficult moments.”
Bryant had its tipoff night on Monday and open the season with a benefit game hosting Vilonia tonight at 6 p.m.