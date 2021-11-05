After clinching the 6A West title with a 42-41 win over Lake Hamilton on the road last week, the Benton Panthers host the Van Buren Pointers for senior night tonight at Everett Field in Benton. Read full preview in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
Latest News
- Hornets, Cats going for league title, top seed
- Talent, experience return for Bryant in tough Central
- With West in hand, Panthers host Pointers
- BNPD investigating drive-by shooting
- Lady Panthers expect big things
- Bryant edges Benton for title
- New cases up 517, deaths up 19
- Lady Panthers sweep in 1st round
Most Popular
Articles
- Bryant edges Benton for title
- BNPD investigating drive-by shooting
- District: Skelton no longer Benton superintendent
- With West in hand, Panthers host Pointers
- Hornets, Cats going for league title, top seed
- Man faces murder charge in connection with girlfriend’s death
- 1 killed, 10 injured in collision Sunday
- Body found in Bryant believed to be missing man
- Everett reveals vehicle for Glitz and Garland giveaway
- Lady Panthers expect big things
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.