BRAD HARRIS

Benton Coach Brad Harris welcomes his Panthers after they clinched the 6A West Conference championship last week in a 42-41 win over Lake Hamilton on the road. The Panthers host the Van Buren Pointers for senior night tonight.

After clinching the 6A West title with a 42-41 win over Lake Hamilton on the road last week, the Benton Panthers host the Van Buren Pointers for senior night tonight at Everett Field in Benton. Read full preview in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.