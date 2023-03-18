WOLVES

BENTON – The Arkansas Wolves, based in Benton and playing their home games at C.W. Lewis Stadium, have announced a big partnership with the Wolverhampton Wanderers, a profession team in the Premier League about three hours northwest of London, England. The Benton-based Wolves will join forces with Wolves Academy in a move which will increase Wanderers’ exposure in the United States and see Arkansas Wolves’ players and staff benefit from the expert coaching provided by Premier League coaches, who will travel from Wolverhampton to Benton to share their knowledge and practices.