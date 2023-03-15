PEARCY – The Harmony Grove Cardinals have hit a rough stretch in 2023. After beating Episcople in a one-run affair on March 6, the Cardinals have dropped three straight, including a 10-1 loss to Lake Hamilton on Monday.
Wolves bite early, down Cards 10-1
- Josh Briggs/Special to The Saline Courier
