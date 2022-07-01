Lindo Zueke

Arkansas Wolves player Lindo Zueke, right, competes in a 4-0 win over Sunflower State Wednesday at C.W. Lewis Stadium in Benton.

The NPSL Arkansas Wolves shut out Sunflower State 4-0 this past Wednesday at C.W. Lewis Stadium in Benton with an important match Saturday against Club Atletico San Luis, again at C.W. Lewis, to determine if the Wolves have a shot to make the playoffs. Saturday's match starts at 6 p.m. in Benton. Full story will be in Saturday's edition of The Saline Courier or online Saturday with the e-Edition.