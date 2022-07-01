The NPSL Arkansas Wolves shut out Sunflower State 4-0 this past Wednesday at C.W. Lewis Stadium in Benton with an important match Saturday against Club Atletico San Luis, again at C.W. Lewis, to determine if the Wolves have a shot to make the playoffs. Saturday's match starts at 6 p.m. in Benton. Full story will be in Saturday's edition of The Saline Courier or online Saturday with the e-Edition.
featured
Wolves down Sunflower State, keep playoff hopes alive
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Wolves down Sunflower State, keep playoff hopes alive
- FBI, local law enforcement conducting operation in Benton
- Former Hornet huge down stretch for Hogs
- SCSO on the lookout for burglary suspect
- Dirtbags handle Harrison in state tourney
- Black Sox start 1-1 in Omaha
- Fort Smith walks off on Dirtbags at AA State
- Group organizing first Pride event for Sunday
Most Popular
Articles
- FBI, local law enforcement conducting operation in Benton
- Middleton family files lawsuit against Perry County sheriff
- ASP investigating Benton fatal crash
- SCSO on the lookout for burglary suspect
- Group organizing first Pride event for Sunday
- Benton officers make arrest in alleged kidnapping
- Additional warrants issued in connection with apartment shooting
- Bryant School Board chooses new member
- Former Hornet huge down stretch for Hogs
- Best in Business Readers' Choice 2022 winners announced
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.