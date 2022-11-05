The Arkansas Wolves defeated the Arkansas Wolves II convincingly in the second derby in their history on Wednesday at C.W. Lewis Stadium to move into second place in the Oklahoma-Arkansas Conference of the United Premier League Soccer (UPSL).
The Wolves (3-1-2, win-loss-tie) keep on track to host a playoff game at home after their 4-1 win over Wolves II Wednesday. It was a special game for everyone, starting with the Arkansas Wolves II (0-5-0) playing head to head and controlling the ball extremely well all over the field. In the 15th minute of the first half, they put the game on the board for the first time with a great ball through the defense from midfielder Andrew Julian and a better finish from Isaac Requero, indicating that they were in it to win. The early goal shocked the Wolves, which quickly adjusted and began to play their game.
Five minutes after the Wolves II scored, the Wolves, which were now in control of the game, equalized thanks to a brilliant combination move in the middle between Oussenyou Gueye and Andre Cunha, which Cunha finished off beautifully to tie the score.
After that, the Wolves controlled the ball across the field to wear down their opponent. When they lost possession of the ball, they promptly recovered to prevent the quick transitions from Wolves II, which allowed them to go on the offensive. The Wolves added two more goals before the half, with midfielder David Opiri scoring one after Miguel Becerra delivered a great cross and Opiri finished well through the middle.
Former Bryant Hornet Jhorman Cruz scored the third goal after receiving a good ball from Gueye, who earned his second assist of the game.
The second half was more of the same. The Wolves dominated the ball and created more chances, while the Wolves II tried to hold and recover from those goals looking for speed from their strikers, but the Wolves killed the game completely after the goal from striker Christian Lua that came from a rebound of the goalkeeper after a shot from Gueye. This ended the game and put the Wolves in second place with still two games left to play.
The Wolves II played well for the opening 20 minutes and even scored a goal, but the Wolves’ quality and experience allowed them to take control of the game and eventually secure the victory. The powerhouse of the Wolves, with 13 shots and 10 on goal, was too much for Wolves II, which only managed to get six shots with two on goal. It was a difficult game that would only help both teams grow and progress going forward and it showed in the Wolves where in this game they had two players make their team debuts, Dani Husseni and Carlos Bonilla both coming up from the Arkansas Wolves II and these make it clear that these losses would only drive the Wolves II to work harder and that their efforts would eventually pay off.
On Sunday, the Wolves must travel once more as they have a game against Clarksville United Niupi FC at 6 p.m. at Clarksville Football Field, while Wolves II play Saturday at C.W. Lewis Stadium hosting NWA Legacy at 7 p.m.