The Arkansas Wolves are in for a thrilling weekend as they play what is perhaps their most important game of the year at C.W. Lewis Stadium in Benton. The Wolves, who have a record of 2-1-1 and are in third place in the UPSL OK-AR conference, are taking on NWA Legacy, currently in second place. If the Wolves want to finish second and keep the race for top spot vs. River Valley Bully alive, they must win.
Wolves welcome NWA Legacy to C.W. Lewis
- Carlos Bonilla/Special to The Saline Courier
-
-
Latest News
- Nothing special, Harmony Grove just wins
- Hornets get Gryphons before taking on ‘gauntlet’
- Benton looks to extend streak vs. Titans
- Wolves welcome NWA Legacy to C.W. Lewis
- Odd Fellows to hold Halloween drive through
- I-30 construction to cause overnight closures on 67/229
- Dixie Car Club 42nd Annual Car Show
- Benton honors National Disability Employment Awareness Month
Most Popular
Articles
- Bryant man arrested in connection with shooting
- Survivor shares story of early detection
- Woman arrested in connection with park shooting
- Miners fall on road, lose quarterback
- Cards run past Pirates
- Benton basketball transfer turning heads
- Bryant School Board approves architectural contracts
- BHS students to be honored with Panther Pride awards
- Panthers pound Eagles on homecoming
- Unbeaten Cards visit Hall on homecoming