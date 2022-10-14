WOLVES HUDDLE

The Arkansas Wolves huddle up during a match this season. The Wolves have an important match against NWA Legacy on Saturday at C.W. Lewis Stadium in Benton, with kickoff at 7 p.m.

The Arkansas Wolves are in for a thrilling weekend as they play what is perhaps their most important game of the year at C.W. Lewis Stadium in Benton. The Wolves, who have a record of 2-1-1 and are in third place in the UPSL OK-AR conference, are taking on NWA Legacy, currently in second place. If the Wolves want to finish second and keep the race for top spot vs. River Valley Bully alive, they must win.

