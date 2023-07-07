PARAGOULD – The Bryant 12U Black Sox are headed to the Cal Ripken World Series at the beginning of August after defeating Hot Springs 9-4 in the Cal Ripken 12U State Tournament this past weekend in Paragould.
The Black Sox (27-25-2) would actually open the tourney with a 6-3 win over the Hot Springs All Stars on Friday before destroying the Union County All Stars 22-0 later in the day. Bryant took a 7-0 shutout over Sylvan Hills on Saturday before blanking the Green County Lumberjacks 4-0 in Sunday’s semifinals before jumping on the Hot Springs early and often in the title game.
Hot Springs started the scoring with a run in the top of the first, but it did not take long for the Sox to respond. Leadoff man Hudson White was hit by a pitch and later scored on Cameron Martin’s single. Martin scored on an error that Cade Jackson reached on and Jackson would score on Trey Atkins’ 2-run homer for the 4-1 lead after one.
Again Hot Springs scored a single run in the top of the second, but again Bryant hit with a 4-spot to take control. Tanner Hogland singled to start and White was hit by a pitch. Hogland scored on an error for the 5-2 lead and Jackson followed with a 3-run shot to center for the 8-2 advantage after two.
Hot Springs made it an 8-4 game in the top of the fifth before Bryant got one of those back on an error in the bottom to set the final score. After walking the first Hot Springs batter in the final frame, Martin retired three straight as celebration ensued.
Atkins finished 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs, with Jackson 1 for 3 with a homer, two runs and three RBIs. Martin was also 1 for 3 with two runs and an RBI, while Griffin Lloyd and Hogland both went 1 for 3 with a run, and Hunter Robertson and Landen Verdell both added a hit in the win.
Martin earned the victory on the mound, giving up four runs (three earned) on nine hits and three walks, striking out three in six complete innings.
The win earns the 12U Sox a trip to the 2023 Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series in Branson, Missouri, beginning on Aug. 2 at Ballparks of America.
Sox Head Coach Bill Lloyd is assisted by coaches Jordan Verdell and Chad Horn.
In the 4-0 shutout win over the Lumberjacks, it was Atkins on the mound dominating. Atkins gave up just four hits and no walks in six shutout innings, striking out four. Atkins also led the way at the plate going 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Martin and Jackson both went 1 for 3 with a run and RBI each. White and Verdell had a hit and run apiece, with Robertson, Cash McCrary and Sam Stalls all adding a hit each.
It was McCrary on the mound in the 7-0 shutout over Sylvan Hills as he earned the win pitching five shutout innings, giving up just two hits and two walks while striking out six. Jackson pitched a perfect frame while striking out two.
Jackson would also go deep again, finishing 2 for 2 with two runs and two RBIs. White, Martin (two runs) and Lloyd all went 2 for 3, with Atkins 1 for 2 with a run and RBI. Graham Horn doubled as he and Hogland both went 1 for 2 with a run, with Robertson and McCrary both adding a hit each.
The Black Sox blasted Union County as Verdell, Martin and Jackson all hit homers in the 22-0 rout. Bryant scored 16 runs in the second inning to put it out of reach.
Jackson was 3 for 4 with four runs and four RBIs and Martin was 2 for 3 with three runs and four RBIs. Lloyd was 2 for 4 with a double, run and two RBIs, with Stalls also adding a multi-hit game going 2 for 2 with two runs. Robertson added a hit and three RBIs, with Hogland and Verdell adding a hit and two RBIs each. McCrary had a hit and an RBI, with White adding a hit with four runs scored.
McCrary started and struck out the side in the first inning, while Robertson pitched two scoreless frames giving up a hit and two walks, striking out two.
In the opening 6-3 win over Hot Springs, White hit a grand slam and Jackson went deep once again. Bryant was actually down 3-2 in the top of the fourth before White’s granny in the bottom of the fourth as the eventual game-winner.
Atkins earned the win on the mound pitching 2.1 hitless and scoreless innings, striking out one without a walk. Martin started and gave up just one hit and no walks, striking out two in three innings.