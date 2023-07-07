BRYANT 12U CHAMPS

The Bryant 12U Black Sox defeated Hot Springs 9-4 in the Cal Ripken State Tournament championship game this past Sunday in Paragould. The team will go to the Cal Ripken World Series in Branson, Missouri, in early August. Team members consist of Trey Atkins, Tanner Hogland, Graham Horn, Cade Jackson, Griffin Lloyd, Cameron Martin, Cash McCrary, Hunter Robertson, Sam Stalls, Landen Verdell and Hudson White. The team is coached by Bill Lloyd, Jordan Verdell and Chad Horn. 

