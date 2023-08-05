BRYANT – After a 10-14 campaign, including a 5-7 record in a tough 6A Central, the Bryant Lady Hornets volleyball team did not lose much from last year’s squad that fell to Bentonville in the first round of the 6A State Tournament. A young team last season, the Lady Hornets are still young but bring experience to 2023.
“Our big players are still just juniors and I have one senior on the entire squad,” Bryant Coach Leigh Back said.
That one senior is Tione Freeman, who plays libero and led Bryant with 272 digs, adding 67 assists from the back row and 14 aces while earning First Team All-Conference honors last year.
“She is preparing herself to play in college so she is even more focused than she has been in the past,” Back said. “It’s really fun to watch how much she has grown since last season.
“Most likely I will have (junior) Lynnli McDonald (153 digs, 34 aces) as a returner and I also have (sophomore) Bre Williamson, who looks like she will get some significant time there, as well.”
The Lady Hornets also have both returning setters back, though one, junior Emerson Traylor, will be out to start the season. Also First-Team All-Conference, Traylor was second on the squad with 237 assists, adding 118 digs, 29 kills and 24 aces.
“Traylor is currently out with knee surgery,” Back said. “She’ll only be out, hopefully, for four to six weeks. We’re hoping for a quick recovery.”
Another AC First-Team pick, junior Reese Wilburn led the Lady Hornets with 328 assists and 45 aces, adding 130 digs and 28 aces.
“They’ve both had not only a great school season, but they’ve had a good club season,” Back said. “Their maturity and the way they lead on the court will make a huge difference.”
Back said she’s not quite sure if the system will change with Traylor out for now.
“We’ve looked at a lot of options and until we get through our blue/white match and benefit game, we’re not definite on what we’re going to do yet,” she said. “We do have options that we’re looking at.”
On the front row middle, Bryant kills leader and junior Gracie Brown, earning Second-Team All-Conference, returns. The 6-1 Brown had 166 kills and 75 blocks to lead the team despite missing several matches due to injury. She added 33 service aces.
“She was having some health issues but now has them basically under control,” Back said of Brown. “She’s stronger, she’s healthy. I’m very excited to see what she’s going to do this season.”
Sophomore Ella Chappell and junior Jadyn Hulum will join Brown in the middle.
“I’ve basically got three real strong possibilities,” Back said.
The Lady Hornets will have some depth, too, on the front line.
“We are fortunate to have a lot of options,” said Back. “(Junior) Harper Sellers on the outside. She’s doing great things for us. Graci Lewis is also a big option for us. She’s a new sophomore that has moved into district. (Sophomore) Oakley Escobar is also another outside we’re looking at for some playing time.
“Our right sides would be (junior) Izzy Lockhart, (junior) Viv Spradlin (6-1) and possibly even (sophomore) Chanley Morrow. I would still consider us undersized. We are taller with a lot of 5-8s, 5-9s, but we are still undersized for our classification.”
With four All-Conference selections returning from a year ago, not to mention several others which saw time on the floor, Back foresees the Lady Hornets showing solid improvement.
“The experience, we have bettered our skills,” she said. “We’re more solid in some of the areas we struggled with in the past. We have changed up a few things in our offense and defense that I think are going to make us stronger, as well.”
Though the experience is there, the Lady Hornets are still young and inconsistent at times.
“Consistency is always an issue,” Back said. “It’s probably our biggest issue. We can be phenomenal and then we can get in our heads a little bit and that kind of changes things along the way.”
As far as the 6A Central, which Conway won at 12-0 last season, Back expects Bryant to battle for a better showing than their fifth-place finish last year.
“I’m just excited … we have competed against some of these teams in team camps,” she said. “To me, team camps don’t tell you much because there’s no telling who’s missing, but we’ve shown some great things in team camps and I look forward to seeing when we put it all together what it’s going to look like.”
The Lady Hornets will have its Bryant Volleyball Showcase at Bryant Junior High on Tuesday, Aug. 15, play White Hall at home in a benefit on Thursday, Aug. 17, and officially start the season at Lakeside on Tuesday, Aug. 22.