TIONE FREEMAN

Bryant lone senior Tione Freeman passes a ball in a match last season. The Lady Hornets will be young this season, but has plenty of experienced returning for 2023 season. 

BRYANT – After a 10-14 campaign, including a 5-7 record in a tough 6A Central, the Bryant Lady Hornets volleyball team did not lose much from last year’s squad that fell to Bentonville in the first round of the 6A State Tournament. A young team last season, the Lady Hornets are still young but bring experience to 2023. 

REESE WILBURN

Bryant’s Reese Wilburn serves in a match last season. 
GRACIE BROWN

Bryant’s Gracie Brown spikes a ball last season.

Tags

Recommended for you