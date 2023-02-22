GIDEON MOTES

Bryant junior Gideon Motes throws a pitch in a game last season as a sophomore. Motes will be a key cog both at the plate and on the mound for the Hornets this season. 

After a 15-14 season a year ago and finishing strong for a 7-7 6A Central record, the Bryant Hornets baseball team began the 2023 season Tuesday with a benefit game vs. Greenbrier at Hornet Field. This year’s squad will have a different look after 14 seniors graduated, including All-State selection Logan White.

