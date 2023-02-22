After a 15-14 season a year ago and finishing strong for a 7-7 6A Central record, the Bryant Hornets baseball team began the 2023 season Tuesday with a benefit game vs. Greenbrier at Hornet Field. This year’s squad will have a different look after 14 seniors graduated, including All-State selection Logan White.
While this season’s team will have some new faces, the Hornets do return three 6A Central All-Conference selections in senior outfielder Jordan Knox, and juniors Gideon Motes and Grant Johnson.
“We’ve got a mix of guys that have valuable experience, and then we have some newcomers,” Bryant Coach Travis Queck said. “But these kids have played the game a long, long time, so there’s nothing to re-invent the wheel. Getting them out there in our environment will be the new thing.
“We look for Gideon, Grant and Jordan to kind of lead us, lead by example and set the tone for a lot of what we try to do.”
Knox, who will start in centerfield, led the Hornets with 21 runs and 14 stolen bases while batting .322 with 13 RBIs. Johnson will start at shortstop and hit .294 as a sophomore with a team-leading eight doubles and 23 RBIs, scoring 17 times with nine stolen bases, while Motes hit .289 with seven doubles, a home run and 18 RBIs. Motes can play first base, outfield and will see time on the mound this year.
With that big senior class gone, Queck has confidence in his new faces on the mound, but game action is what is needed right now for the youngsters.
“We’ve got a lot of arms and some unfamiliarity with these guys,” Queck explained. “We know Motes, we know Ridge (Southerland), Grant Johnson can throw for us. Michael Parker has done a tremendous job, Jace Ruffner, Clay Crawford, Braxton Speer, Jase Ham, Kolby Duncan, Eli Berry.
“We just have to get their feet wet. They’re all guys we feel confident in, but that’s in a controlled environment and we got to see how they handle pressure from other teams. We have a bunch a guys that have the potential, we just got to see them do it.”
Queck will be relying on junior Hank Penfield behind the plate to not only catch these younger arms, but to guide them to success.
“We really need him to step up behind the dish and be a leader, be a quarterback for the team,” the Coach said.
Freshman Blake Scoggins and sophomore Hudson Thomason will back up Penfield, with Thomason also seeing time at second, while the junior Ruffner will man third.
“Jace has been a guy that every challenge, every obstacle, everything we’ve thrown at him to test his mettle, he’s exceeded with flying colors,” Queck said. “He’s played well this spring.”
Sophomore Ron Rico Simmons will also see some time at second base, with EJ Keith receiving throws at first.
“(He’s) done a tremendous job of taking a lot of the pressure of our infielders on some throws,” Queck said of Keith. “He’s got a top-notch glove and is pretty aggressive at the plate.”
Speer and Southerland may also see time at first.
Queck said there were about five or six guys he can rely on in the outfield, including Knox and Motes, with Jeremiah Motes, Justen Myles, JT Allen and Jase Ham in the mix, too, while some more youngsters have potential.
“We’ve got some younger guys, some sophomores and freshmen, that we like,” Queck said, “we just need to get their feet wet with some JV games before we put them in the fire.”
Though the team is young, the chemistry should be a strength for the Hornets, according to Queck.
“Our guys are best friends,” he said. “The relationships they have are top-notch. They do a good job of holding on to each other through good and bad times.”
Though, there may be some growing pains early.
“There’s just uncertainties,” Queck said. “Our youth and inexperience at times will show. I just want to get better every day. I know that’s coach speak, but we’ll just keep plugging away at it.”
The 6A Central will also be tough yet again this season with the usual suspects of Catholic, Cabot, Conway and North Little Rock, but it doesn’t stop there.
“And you throw Jonesboro in the mix, they’re a perennial power, too,” Queck said of the Hurricane joining the conference this year. “Talking about all 6A from northwest Arkansas to down here, I feel there is a bunch of really good teams. We’re kind of sitting there in the same boat. I think some teams have a little more talent, some with more experience, a good mix. It’ll be interesting to see how it plays out.”
The Hornets officially start their season Monday at the Benton Panther Invite vs. Lake Hamilton at 3:30 p.m. at Everett Field at Panther Stadium in Benton.