JON BELL

Benton senior Jon Bell takes a shot in a game earlier this season. Bell finished with 24 points, nine rebounds and four steals in a 74-60 loss to the Pine Bluff Zebras at Benton Arena Tuesday. 

The turnover bug would bite Benton again in 5A South Conference play Tuesday at Benton Arena. After turning it over 28 times in a loss to Hot Springs last Friday, the Panthers had 20 turnovers in a 74-60 loss to the 5A No. 1 Pine Bluff Zebras Tuesday. Benton fell in their third straight contest after a four-game win streak, moving to 11-7 overall, 2-3 in the South. Pine Bluff stayed perfect in the South at 6-0, 12-6 overall. 