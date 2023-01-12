The turnover bug would bite Benton again in 5A South Conference play Tuesday at Benton Arena. After turning it over 28 times in a loss to Hot Springs last Friday, the Panthers had 20 turnovers in a 74-60 loss to the 5A No. 1 Pine Bluff Zebras Tuesday. Benton fell in their third straight contest after a four-game win streak, moving to 11-7 overall, 2-3 in the South. Pine Bluff stayed perfect in the South at 6-0, 12-6 overall.
Zebras take advantage of Benton miscues
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Lady Panthers stay perfect in rout
- Central sweeps Bryant in league action
- Jessieville too much for Lady Cards in blowout
- Bauxite pulls away late on road
- Zebras take advantage of Benton miscues
- A new era in Saline County: County Judge Matt Brumley is ready to serve
- Bryant BZA, Planning meet
- Benton bowling splits vs. Vilonia
Most Popular
Articles
- Lonsdale man arrested in connection with New Year's Eve fatal shooting
- Bryant PD announces the death of detective
- Haskell officers resign at meeting
- Sheriff's office investigating New Year's Eve shooting
- Haskell officers resign at council meeting (full story)
- BAMM announces Wall of Fame inductees, banquet
- New SHF director says foundation for all of Saline County
- Saline Memorial Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
- A new era in Saline County: County Judge Matt Brumley is ready to serve
- Army veteran, motivational speaker Travis Mills featured at Benton Area Chamber banquet
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.