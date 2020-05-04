Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Monday during the daily news briefing he and his team are issuing guidance affective today for places of worship to resume in person meetings.
The state is still strongly encouraging online platforms.
Places of worship will need to post signs advising no entry for those with recent fever, symptoms or contact with a positive patient. Congregants need to keep 6-feet of physical distance, except family groups. Everyone must wear face masks if they are over 10 years old, except worship leaders and performers. Those leaders must keep 12-feet of distance.
Hand sanitizer should be at all entrances. Meet and greet times and refreshments should only outside. There should be no physical contact. Places of worship should eliminate use of commonly touched items. There should be no youth classes or child care. Common areas should be sanitized.
Hutchinson also announced that effective today, large outdoor venues will be permitted to resume with strict guidelines.
All performers must keep 12-feet of space from the audience. There can be 50 or fewer performers and 50 or fewer attendees. Attendees must keep a 6-foot distance, except family groups. Every other row should be unoccupied.
The same rules will apply for large indoor venues once they are permitted to open May 18.
The Arkansas Ready for Business Grant Program, which was originally funded with $15 million, has been granted a total of $55 million to help small businesses prepare to reopen. The website will go live at 8 a.m. Tuesday. It will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, and Wednesday for applications.
Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith reported there are a total of 3,458 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas, an increase of 24 from yesterday. Of those 1,362 are active with 91 hospitalizations and 16 on ventilators. There have been 81 deaths. So far, 2,016 have recovered.
In Saline County, there have been 68 positive cases, 49 recoveries and one death.
Across the country, there are 1,171,041 cases, 180,303 recoveries and 68,285 deaths.
More information about today's briefing will be in Tuesday's edition of The Saline Courier.