The 146-year history of The Saline Courier has seen many changes to the newspaper's publication schedule and business model.
Through changes of ownership, evolving production methods and fluctuations and even a name change, the newspaper has been a part of this community since 1876. It's the county’s oldest businesses.
With recent inflation and gas prices, The Saline Courier has been faced with difficult decisions about our next steps. We feel our best course of action will be to begin delivering your paper same-day mail on Sept. 6. Your paper will arrive via the U.S. Postal Service, along with your daily mail.
Additionally, the paper will begin publishing Tuesday through Saturday beginning the week of Sept. 6. eliminate the Sunday edition in favor of an expanded "Weekend Edition" on Saturdays.
The “Weekend Edition” will include two pages of comic and puzzles including the Sunday crossword, columnists, a lifestyles section, a faith page, the TV guide and all your local sports coverage including Friday night games.
This was not an easy decision, but our goal is to provide better delivery and customer service to our readers.
Horizon Publications, which owns The Saline Courier, remains committed to a print newspaper and our readership has never been greater.
Print subscribers will continue to receive full access to The Saline Courier website as well as the electronic edition (e-edition) of the newspaper. New subscribers need only to create a website account using the email listed on their subscription to get online access. Subscribers can call 501-315-8228 with any questions regarding their website account, or subscription in general.
Finally, we'd like to thank you for reading and for your support during this transition.