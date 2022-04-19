This upcoming Thursday will be the city of Benton’s first Third Thursday of the year. The event will be in Downtown Benton from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The theme for April’s event is “Spring into Third Thursday”.
“We are looking forward to Third Thursday this year! We are thankful for our sponsors this year, Everett Chevrolet, Access Control Devices Incorporated, DJ Motley of State Farm, Malvern National Bank, Clark & Co Realty, Bodiddle’s Wine and Spirits and Roberson and Associates Insurance,” said Lea Canady, Director of Marketing and Special Events for Benton.
There will be live music performed by The Legendary Pacers on the Benton Courthouse Lawn. There will also be food trucks, a baggo tournament, vendor booths, shopping and more. The baggo tournament will begin at 7 p.m. and is sponsored by SunPro.
Some of the vendor booths that have been announced are the Saline County Library, Top Ag Excavation, Bear State Insurance, Everett Chevrolet, ACDI, DJ Motley of State Farm, Bodiddle’s Wine and Spirits and Roberson and Associates Insurance.
“This month we are excited to have the Arkansas Department of Agriculture giving away free trees to celebrate Arbor Day,” added Canady.
The species of trees they will be giving away are oak, bald cypress and persimmon.
Trees are limited to five per person.
Food trucks scheduled for this month’s event are Kona Ice, Riverside Catering, Wells Fun Company, Twisted Fries, The Prickly Pickle, Big Jake’s BBQ, Rib Crib, Cowboy Taco, Lee’s Concession and Crepe Coop.
Next month’s Third Thursday event will be on the second Thursday of May as the Benton’s High School graduation is on the third Thursday of the month.
Each month of the year through September there will be a Third Thursday event.