Thousands of Saline County residents are currently out of power after a severe thunderstorm struck Central Arkansas Wednesday night.
Entergy Arkansas is reporting outages that has affected 5,581 customers in Saline County. First Electric Cooperative is reporting outages that had affected 1,994 Saline County customers.
Approximately 64,000 Entergy Arkansas customers are out of power statewide. "In some areas, we cannot yet give a reliable estimate for restoration because damage is so widespread," according to the company.
The outage map for Entergy Arkansas is available at http://enter.gy/6187EqUCX.
About 3,800 First Electric Cooperative customers are out of power across the state. "Crews have worked through the night and will continue to work throughout the day to restore those remaining outages," according to a statement made by the company.
The company is unable to estimate when power will be restored.
More detailed information about the outages for First Electric Cooperative customers is available at http://outage.fecc.coop.