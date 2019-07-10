The Benton Touchdown Club will hold a four-person scramble golf tournament Friday at Longhills Golf Course.
Tee times for the tournament will be at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
According to Benton Head Football Coach Brad Harris, the money from the tournament will help the Touchdown Club provide meals for the close to 100 players on the high school team before football games each week during the season, plus meals before junior varsity games.
Harris said the Touchdown Club works hand-in-hand with the team to help support the players.
This is the third year the Club has held the tournament, which Harris called its biggest fundraiser.
So far, 18 teams have signed up to play.
Registration for the morning flight will begin at 7:30 a.m. During registration, mulligans will be for sale at four for $20.
The tournament will have two holes where players can try for the longest drive and four where they can go for closest to the pin to win prizes.
Lunch will be served at noon. The organizers plan to provide nonalcoholic beverages and snacks for players throughout the tournament. Harris said football players will be taking part in the event, helping to serve.
There will be several local coaches taking part in the tournament. Harris believes it should be a good time for them to interact with people in the community.
Prizes for first, second and third place for two flights will be given out at the end of the tournament.
The sponsors for the tournament are Farmers Bank, Everett Buick GMC, Ashby Funeral Home, Regions Bank, Farm Credit Services, Ambush Boats, Flippen Company, Simmons Bank, McCauley Services, Benton Eye Care, Saline County Farm Bureau, CTS Services, CTS Hauling, BoDiddle Liquor, First Security Bank, Steels Sale and Equipment, Family Practice Associate, Kim Hammer for Senate, Congo Stove & Patio, Ferguson Builders, Warrick Hydraulics, Mark Wells Concrete, Arkansas Bone & Joint, Wood Grill Buffet, Sports Stop Team Dealer, Big Red Stores, Congo Stove & Patio, Sports Shop of Benton, Academy Sports, Outback Steakhouse and AR Sign & Barricade.
Harris said with the support of the Benton community the football team has been very successful the last few years. He feels blessed by the support. The tournament is one more way the community is able to support the team.
The cost to take part in the tournament is $300 per team. Checks need to be made payable to Benton Touchdown Club.
Anyone interested in playing needs to contact Harris at 479-841-4703 or Shane Pigue at 501-909-1605 to register.