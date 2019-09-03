The Cure Starts Now Charity Golf Tournament will tee off starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at Silver Springs Golf Course in Haskell.
Organizer Tina Brown said it will be a two-man scramble.
"This is our first year, but we hope to make it annual," Brown said.
The cost is $120 per team scats and mulligans will be available for $10 each, limited to two of each per player.
Players will get lunch from Jimmymacs and Robs Roadhouse with their registration, plus a goodie bag with items donated by the club golf pro.
Brown hopes to have three flights during the event with 35 to 40 teams. There will be first-, second- and third place cash prizes for each flight. A player can also win $100 if they win closest to the pin.
Beverages will be for sale during the tournament in the clubhouse and Brown plans to have a cart going around selling beverages to players. Breakfast will also be available for purchase in the restaurant.
Brown said the Cure Starts Now is an organization that is dedicated to cancer research. It also helps sponsor the families of children with inoperable brain tumors by helping cover the cost of counseling and medical bills.
"Mainly, it is research for the cure," she said.
Brown said this charity is dear to her heart because she knows a family in the community that lost a 10-year-old child to an inoperable brian tumor.
"It is not something and parent or child should have to go through," she said.
Sponsors for the tournament are Jimmy Mac and Robs Roadhouse, Silver Springs Golf Course, Wylie Logging, Rineco, Discount Wine and Spirits, Alliance Rubber Company, Black Corley Owens + Hughes Architects, the Golfer's Store, Silver Springs Men's Association and Roll N Wraps.
Players can call the restaurant at 501-213-5260 to register or register at 8 a.m. the day of the tournament.
Brown said Silver Springs is a great golf course that has been working to improve the greens. She wants players to check it out and take part in the tournament.