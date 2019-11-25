The Saline County Toy Commission is looking for families to apply for Christmas help and the community to donate toys to help those dreams come true.
"The Toy Commission is a nonprofit organization raising money and toys for needy children in Saline County," Organizer Penny Roberts said.
The commission collects toys for children ages 2 to 12 years old.
Parents and guardians will need to bring their identification, proof of residency and income. They can only apply for children who are living in their home.
To apply, they need to stop by the Odd Fellows Lodge, 309 South East St. in Benton from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays or Fridays or call 501-303-8747.
They will need to provide a wish list of what the child would like to have for Christmas.
The deadline to apply for help is Dec. 11.
The gifts will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 21 at Odd Fellows.
Roberts said the commission is in need of new toys.
"Every kid deserves a new toy for Christmas," she said.
Roberts is collecting any type of toy from bikes, to dolls and trucks. For families with older children, she'd like to have some gift cards, so they don't get left out.
She asks that donors not give violent video games.
Anyone wishing to donate can contact her or drop by Odd Fellows.
There are also collection boxes in the local Dollar General stores.
For those who don't have time to pick up a toy, Roberts can take money and purchase them.
Odd Fellows' regular Bingo players have also been donating gifts for the commission.
The Arkansas Widows Sons Motorcycle Riding Association Ruffians Chapter recently held a toy run to collect items. The 21 bikes and 24 riders donated around 30 toys. Organizer Paul Johnston said the ride has been collecting toys for 10 years.
Roberts said there is more need this year. Last year, the commission served more than 50 families. She expects that number to increase this year.
"There is a greater need than what we see on a day-to-day basis," Roberts said.
Last year, Parker Hydraulic purchased a truckload of gifts for the commission, including bikes. The business is going to make another large donation this year.
Roberts said she would love to work with any business that would like to partner with the commission.
Along with providing a space to collect and distribute donations, Odd Fellows also plans to collect food and give out Christmas baskets to the families.
After all the gifts are given, Roberts said she tries to keep some toys to give to those who need them throughout the year, such as families who experience a fire.
Roberts encourages those who need help with Christmas to apply and those who can help, to donate gifts.