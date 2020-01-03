UPDATE: Julian Boyd, 6, of North Little Rock, has been found safe.
Original Story:
The Sherwood Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old boy.
Julian Boyd, of North Little Rock, is described as a black male who is 4-feet-tall and weighs 50 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
The child was last seen at approximately 6 a.m. today. He is possibly with Napolean Haire, 33, a black male. Haire drives a 2001 grey Lexus 300 with an Arkansas license plate of 058YST.
According to police, Haire is considered armed and dangerous.
Individuals who have information about the child's whereabout or sees him, they are encouraged to contact the Sherwood Police Department at 501-835-1425.