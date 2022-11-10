The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2256 plans to host a Veterans Day ceremony starting at 11 a.m. Friday in the Veteran’s Memorial at the Saline County Courthouse.
VFW Auxiliary President Velma Smart is scheduled to speak during the event along with Past Post and District 9 Commander Ron Cloud.
Attendees will recognize veterans of World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War and all other veterans, according to event organizers.
The public is welcome to join the VFW for the event.
“The first celebration using the term Veterans Day occurred in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1947. Raymond Weeks, a World War II veteran, organized "National Veterans Day," which included a parade and other festivities, to honor all veterans. The event was held on November 11, then designated Armistice Day. Later, U.S. Representative Edward Rees of Kansas proposed a bill that would change Armistice Day to Veterans Day. In 1954, Congress passed the bill that President Eisenhower signed proclaiming November 11 as Veterans Day. Raymond Weeks received the Presidential Citizens Medal from President Reagan in November 1982. Weeks' local parade and ceremonies are now an annual event celebrated nationwide,” according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.